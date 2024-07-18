Vucic reminds Zelensky of importance of dialogue to achieve peace in London

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic spoke about a “good meeting” with Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit. The politician recalled that in a conversation with the Ukrainian leader, he mentioned the importance of dialogue and political decisions to restore peace, writes RIA News.

Earlier, Vucic arrived for the summit in London. He told journalists that the main topic of the summit would be the situation around the conflict in Ukraine.

“A good meeting with President Zelensky, about all the challenges and important issues, both for Serbia and Ukraine, as well as for Europe and the world. I noted the importance of restoring peace and stability on the entire continent,” the politician emphasized on social media, posting a photo of a handshake with Zelensky.

Aleksandar Vucic also congratulated the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on her re-election.

Earlier, Vucic said that attempts to completely defeat Russia in the conflict in Ukraine are damaging European countries.

The politician also advised German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to achieve peace in Ukraine as soon as possible under any conditions. According to the president, “at the moment it does not matter” under what conditions the truce will be established, since they can be “discussed later”