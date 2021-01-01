Serbian President Aleksandr Vucic officially launched the Balkan Stream gas pipeline, which is a continuation of the Turkish Stream and will deliver Russian natural gas to the republic, reports TASS…

The ceremony was held at the Fourth Gas Metering Station in Gospodzhyntsi in the north of the country at 06:00 am local time (08:00 Moscow time).

It was attended by the Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botan-Kharchenko, as well as representatives of Russian companies involved in the construction of the pipeline.

The head of Serbia thanked the gas pipeline builders for the work done and called this day important for the country.

“Serbia has become much richer after the gas was connected. The price for 1 thousand cubic meters will be $ 155 at the entrance from Bulgaria, plus from $ 12 to $ 14 transportation costs in our network, previously it was $ 240, ”said Vucic.

Regional energy expert Elitsa Putnikovich in an interview with RIA News noted that supplies via the Balkan gas pipeline are more reliable, cheaper and more promising for Serbia.

According to her, with the launch of the pipeline, the country received an alternative direction of gas supply and no longer depends on Ukraine.

Putnikovic also noted a more favorable purchase price and the fact that Serbia is becoming a transit country and will be able to develop its gas sector.

It should be reminded that the Turkish Stream gas pipeline leading from Russia to Turkey through the Black Sea consists of two lines: one of them supplies gas to the countries of Southern and Southeastern Europe, and the other to Turkish consumers. The Serbian section is about 403 km long and includes four metering stations and a compressor station.

Formerly Vucic said that the Serbian authorities will buy Russian gas, because it is “the most profitable”.