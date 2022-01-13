Serbia, unlike its NATO neighbors, purchases only defensive weapons. This was announced by the President of the country Alexander Vucic on Thursday, January 13.

According to him, the country remains militarily neutral.

“They are allowed to arm themselves because they are in NATO. And we – a freedom-loving and militarily neutral state – cannot defend ourselves? They buy weapons to attack, and they worry that we are buying defensive weapons. They are not worried about (Croatian procured armored vehicles) Patria AMV and M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, they are not worried about (Croatian acquired fighters) 12 Rafale, ”Vucic said. national television…

He also commented on Croatia’s concern about arming Serbia.

“Serbia says: we will respond and we will be stronger, there is money and the economy is stronger. Not to attack anyone, we want the best relations with Croatia. But so that we can protect our country, so that you do not trample on us as before. And it bothers them that we are buying European and Russian helicopters, the Pantsir-C1 MANPADS, which can only defend the territory of Serbia, cannot serve for an attack, ”the Serbian leader said.

On December 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Serbian leader Aleksandr Vucic held telephone conversations, during which they discussed gas supplies. Putin “assured President Vucic that Russia will adhere to the agreements and that Serbia will have sufficient gas supplies this winter.”

On October 18, the leader of the Serbian Radical Party, Vojislav Seselj, said that NATO, by exacerbating its hostile policy towards Russia, was playing with fire. In his opinion, it is becoming more and more obvious that the United States cannot simultaneously act against China and Russia, while maintaining the status of the world hegemon.