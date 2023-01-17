Serbian President Vučić doubted that the country would support Western sanctions against Russia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić doubted that the country would support Western sanctions against Russia. He announced this on air. TV Happy.

“You yourself know how firm you are and will defend the position that you have determined at the National Security Council. But you cannot promise, because you are the servant of every spoken word, and the master of the unspoken. And you are only asked about this every day, ”said Vucic.