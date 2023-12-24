Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic convened an urgent meeting of the country's national security on December 24 amid ongoing unrest in Belgrade.

“Alexander Vucic convened an emergency meeting of the National Security Council today [Сербии]”, reports a local TV channel Pink TV.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that protesters in Serbia, who do not agree with the results of the December 17 elections, surrounded the Belgrade administration building, climbed the steps and tried to break down the doors.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic then, on December 24, made an urgent online appeal to Serbian citizens after attempts by local protesters to break into the city administration building. He urged citizens to remain calm. In addition, Vučić indicated the exact number of rioters in Belgrade, which amounted to 2,490 people.

At the same time, Vucic stated that there would be no violent change of power in the state. He emphasized that in Serbia power changes through elections, it is a democratic country, and it will remain so in the future.

Following the results of the parliamentary elections, Vucic announced on December 18 that the ruling Serbian Progressive Party coalition had received an absolute majority in parliament – it gained more than 47% of the votes. Then the Serbian president noted that the coalition “Serbia must not stop” would receive at least 127 parliamentary seats out of 250. Also, according to him, at least 67 out of 120 seats in the parliament of the autonomous region would be received.

After this, in the center of Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, protesters blocked the central streets and surrounded government buildings demanding that the results of the last elections be canceled. They accused the authorities of fraud, signature stuffing, bribery of voters and unfair competition. The organizers of the protests were exclusively pro-Western parties, which have been in opposition for many years.