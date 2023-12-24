Vucic: There is no revolution in Serbia, the situation is under control

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called on his fellow citizens to remain calm amid an opposition rally in Belgrade. The head of state said these words during an address to the nation, reports TASS.

According to him, law enforcement agencies are keeping the situation under control, and there is no talk of any revolution in the country. He estimated the number of protest participants at 2.5 thousand people.

As Vucic said, the Serbian intelligence services knew in advance that protests were being prepared.

Currently, protesters are trying to get into the Belgrade administration building; before that, they blocked several streets in the city center.