Western countries are being hypocritical when they condemn Russia’s actions in Ukraine. This opinion was expressed by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in his speech at the 78th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly on Thursday, September 21.

“Almost all major Western states have grossly violated the UN Charter and UN Security Council Resolution 1244, adopted by this organization, rejecting and violating all the principles that they now defend. This happened 24 and 15 years ago. For the first time in the history of mankind, 19 of the strongest countries decided, without the participation or any decision of the UN Security Council, to brutally attack a sovereign country in Europe,” the politician said.

He recalled that the United States and the European Union intervened in the life of a sovereign state under the pretext of preventing a humanitarian catastrophe, while Serbia at that time “did not pose a threat to the existence” of any country. At the same time, Western countries, condemning Russia’s actions in Ukraine, forget about the arguments that they themselves used to attack Serbia.

Earlier, on September 19, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky accused Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky of lying after his speech at the General Assembly at the UN. Slutsky said that Zelensky is trying to deceive everyone around him in order to justify nuclear blackmail and terrorist acts of the Kyiv regime.

On August 30, the Russian Embassy in Washington called the new package of military assistance to Ukraine sent by the West the height of hypocrisy. According to representatives of the diplomatic mission, the supply of expensive weapons at a time when Kiev is on the verge of bankruptcy is nothing more than hypocrisy, since we are certainly not talking about concern for Ukrainian citizens, which European officials use to justify their actions.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.