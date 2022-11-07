Serbian President Vucic called the battle for Kherson decisive in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that a possible battle for Kherson would be decisive in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. In his opinion he shared on the TV channel “TV Pink”.

According to the Serbian leader, next winter will be even more difficult, because the expected confrontation in the region is comparable to the Battle of Stalingrad during the Second World War.

We have a difficult time ahead of us, next winter will be even more difficult than this one, because we are facing the Battle of Stalingrad, the decisive battle in the war in Ukraine, the battle for Kherson, in which both sides use thousands of tanks, aircraft, artillery Aleksandar Vucic Serbian President

At the same time, the West believes that the battle for Kherson will destroy Russia, while Moscow is of the opinion that in this battle “it will be able to defend what it took at the beginning of the war,” the head of the Serbian state concluded.

The situation in Kherson

On November 6, electricity was lost in all districts of Kherson. This was reported by Khersonoblenergo.

The city periodically experiences power outages after shelling. For example, the light went out in the center of Kherson in mid-September, earlier in the day there were more than five explosions. At the same time, the press service of the regional administration assured that the city was reliably protected from attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It was argued that the defense is stable, and the territory of the region is “reliably protected by engineering and defensive structures” of the Russian Armed Forces.

A few days earlier, trolleybuses stopped there, cafes and shops with an electronic form of service were closed, and the water supply was also cut off.

Evacuation of residents

On October 22, the administration called on all citizens and civil officials to leave Kherson and cross to the left bank. The corresponding decision was made due to the tense situation at the front, the high danger of massive shelling of the city and the threat of terrorist attacks.

The commander of the special operation, Army General Sergei Surovikin, described the situation in the Kherson direction as a “difficult” one. He noted that the Ukrainian troops damaged a number of objects such as the Antonovsky bridge, which complicates the situation.

These actions can lead to the destruction of the infrastructure of a large industrial center and large casualties among the civilian population. Sergey Surovikin Commander of the Special Military Operation (SVO) General of the Army

The evacuation affected not only local residents and government officials, but also cultural monuments. So, the remains of Prince Grigory Potemkin were taken out of the St. Catherine’s Church in Kherson, the monument to Potemkin, Fyodor Ushakov, Alexander Suvorov and Vasily Margelov was also evacuated, said Acting Governor of the region Vladimir Saldo.

Prior to this, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Marat Khusnullin said that all residents of the Kherson region who want to move to another region of the Russian Federation will be issued housing certificates.