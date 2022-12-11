Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić called on Serbs and Albanians for peace

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić called on Serbs and Albanians for peace. His words in an address to the nation after an emergency meeting of the National Security Council TASS.

“It is important for us to call for the preservation of peace and calming the situation of both Albanians and Serbs.” Vucic said. At the meeting, the Serbian authorities discussed the upcoming actions, he added.

Earlier, State Secretary of the Serbian Foreign Ministry Nemanja Starovic said that the situation in the self-proclaimed Kosovo was approaching the point of no return. According to him, the reason for this development was the intention of the Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, to “destroy the local Serbs” with the help of “military police”.

Earlier it was reported that in the northern part of Kosovo, the Serbs began to build barricades after the detention of the former police officer of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the self-proclaimed republic, ethnic Serb Dejan Pantic. Then police special forces from Pristina were introduced to the north of the region. On the night of Sunday, near the lake Gazivode, on the way to the Brnjak checkpoint, there were three skirmishes.