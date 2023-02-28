Serbian President Vučić called the talks on Kosovo in Brussels difficult

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called the negotiations on the adoption of the Franco-German plan for the settlement of relations between Belgrade and Pristina, which took place on February 27 in Brussels, difficult. He wrote about this on his Instagram page. (a social network banned in Russia; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned).

The Serbian leader noted that this did not come as a surprise to him. “Tough meeting. expected. We will not give up,” he said in his address to the citizens.

Also, the Serbian leader, before flying to Brussels for talks on Kosovo, said that he would not allow Belgrade to surrender on this issue.

Earlier it was reported that Serbia and Kosovo supported an agreement that allows their residents to move through each other’s territory with internal passports. As the head of the European Parliament (EP), Josep Borrell, noted, the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo agreed that negotiations on the agreement proposed by the EU are not required.

In February, Alexander Vučić said that the West could only dream of Belgrade’s recognition of Pristina’s independence. Prior to that, he called the refusal to recognize the independence of Kosovo the final decision.