Serbian President Vucic called December 11 the hardest day as head of state

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced the hardest day of his presidency. His words lead TASS.

He made such a statement on December 11 during an address to the nation after an emergency meeting of the National Security Council. According to him, the authorities of Pristina are trying to end the “Serb problem” in Kosovo, while the international community does not pay attention to it. Vučić noted that for the third day in a row, the Kosovo police have been invading the territory of the region inhabited by Serbs with special units.

Today is the hardest day for me since I became president, probably the hardest night ahead. We’re backed up against the wall. Alexander Vucic Serbian President

The situation in Kosovo

Vučić also noted that he has been in contact with representatives of the European Union all day long, and also talked with the commander of the North Atlantic Alliance Peacekeeping Mission in Kosovo (KFOR). He assured the Serbian leader that he would not allow the illegal invasion of the Kosovo police into the north of the province. “But whether this will happen, no one can say for sure,” the head of state said.

The Serbian President also added that Belgrade would ask the NATO peacekeeping mission in Kosovo for permission to deploy Serbian troops and police units in the unrecognized republic. At the same time, Vucic expressed confidence that the request would be rejected.

In addition, the Serbian leader accused Washington and Pristina of not complying with any of the agreements reached on Kosovo. He explained that the UN Charter, Resolution 1244 of the UN Security Council, the Brussels and Washington agreements are not being implemented in relation to the region. At the same time, Vučić called on Serbs and Albanians for peace.

Related materials:

In Germany, the rhetoric of Serbia was considered unacceptable

Earlier, German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock said that Belgrade’s rhetoric increases tension around Kosovo. The German Foreign Minister called the proposal to send Serbian forces to Kosovo absolutely unacceptable. At the same time, she noted that she supports the dialogue under the auspices of the European Union.

In turn, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic considered the current situation “staggering level of absurdity.” The Serbian Prime Minister recalled that back in May, the G7 foreign ministers called for strict implementation of the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council. “Now, surprisingly, the German Foreign Ministry is explicitly saying that UNSCR 1244, which stipulates that Serbia has the right to request the return of a certain number of its security forces to Kosovo, should be ignored because it is “unacceptable,” she added.

Related materials:

point of no return

Earlier, State Secretary of the Serbian Foreign Ministry Nemanja Starovic said that the situation in the self-proclaimed Kosovo was approaching the point of no return. According to him, the reason for this development was the intention of the Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, to destroy the local Serbs with the help of paramilitary police.

Another aggravation in the north of Kosovo occurred on December 10. It was reported that in the northern part of Kosovo Serbs began to build barricades after the detention of the former police officer of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the self-proclaimed republic, ethnic Serb Dejan Pantic. Then police special forces from Pristina were introduced to the north of the region. On the night of Sunday, December 11, near the Gazivode lake, on the way to the Brnjak checkpoint, there were three skirmishes.