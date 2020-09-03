Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, before the start of negotiations in the White House, said that he was not going to recognize the independence of the self-proclaimed Kosovo. TASS…

The Serbian leader stressed that the upcoming meeting with the Pristina delegation under the auspices of US President Donald Trump will not be easy.

According to Vucic, the authorities of the republic want peace, stability, and development for Belgrade, Pristina and the entire region, but first of all, according to him, it is necessary to take care of the Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija (KiM).

“My message to everyone in our beautiful Serbia: surrender was never an option, long live Serbia,” he stressed.

Let us remind you that in July Serbia and Kosovo resumed dialogue on the normalization of relations. In this regard, the Assistant to the American President for National Security Robert O’Brien invited the leader of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, and the Prime Minister of the unrecognized Kosovo, Avdulah Hoti, to Washington on September 4.