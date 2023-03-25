Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic asked NATO who gave the alliance the right to kill the Serbian people in 1999. He said this on Friday, March 24, during the mourning events dedicated to the anniversary of the NATO aggression against Yugoslavia.

“24 years have passed since you took part of the country from us, killed children and civilians, military and police. Where did you get the right to kill our military and police, who gave you this right?!” Vučić addressed the North Atlantic Alliance.

In turn, the ex-president of the Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, pointed out that NATO aggression cannot be forgiven, because the organization soullessly destroyed the Serbian people and did not even apologize for it.

“Suddenly, our people were called collateral damage. Our children died from terrible trauma. And then they come to us and tell us to forget and move on, ”he conveys the words RTV.

On March 24, Serbia marks the anniversary of the NATO bombings that killed over 2,500 people, including 87 children. The country suffered $100 billion in damage, and the consequences of the use of depleted uranium are recorded by doctors.

In 1999, the United States used depleted uranium munitions during the NATO bombing of Yugoslavia. The attack on the country lasted 78 days. Professor and toxicologist Radomir Kovacevic said in July last year that another 60 future generations of Serbs will experience negative health effects from the shells used.

In September 2019, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the United States should apologize for the bombing of Yugoslavia in 1999 and pay compensation to the relatives of the dead and injured. She recalled the wounded and those who lost their health due to shells with depleted uranium.

The North Atlantic Alliance conducted a military operation in Yugoslavia from March 24 to June 10, 1999. It bore the official status of humanitarian intervention.