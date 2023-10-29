Serbian President Vučić: the country has become stronger after the lifting of sanctions against the Russian Federation

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said his country has become stronger after lifting sanctions against Russia. On the independent position and strengthening of the republic he told aired on TV Prva.

Vucic assured that Serbia’s independent position and rejection of the policy of sanctions against Russia allowed the republic to strengthen its reputation as an independent country.

“We are the only country in Europe that has not imposed sanctions against the Russian Federation for about two years. Thus, Serbia strengthened the reputation of a free country pursuing its own policy,” Vucic said on the TV channel. He added that he would openly inform citizens when the country is no longer able to refrain from sanctions.

Separately, the leader of Serbia emphasized that the republic is going through difficult times due to pressure on the sanctions issue.

Earlier, Vucic appreciated Bulgaria’s desire to make money on the transit of Russian gas. He was surprised that Bulgaria introduced an excise tax on gas transit from Russia.