Serbian President Vucic announced the prevention of a “catastrophe with NATO” in Kosovo

Serbia managed to avoid a full-scale conflict in Kosovo, which could have ended in a “disaster with NATO.” Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced the prevention of such a scenario, writes TASS.

According to him, the Serbian authorities managed to prevent Pristina from sending forces to the Serb-populated north of the unrecognized Kosovo. “We would have had a disaster with NATO, we managed to avoid it at this moment,” Vučić said.