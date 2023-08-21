Vučić says NATO’s actions against Russia in Ukraine are destroying the EU economy

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced the destruction of the EU economy due to NATO actions in Ukraine in an interview with journalist Tucker Carlson, who published a short video about the meeting in his Twitter.

“The war in Ukraine that NATO is waging against Russia has crushed the European economy,” Vučić was quoted as saying. Carlson himself added that the destruction of Nord Stream “directly by the Biden administration or its intermediaries” is killing the German economy, which is the largest in the EU.