The United States threw maximum resources into confrontation with Russia. On Monday, January 16, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić shared this opinion on the air of the TV channel Happy.

“Let’s not be naive: they (the US) are not on the side of Serbia. They are trying to behave rationally, seriously, so as not to waste energy on someone else, because they have concentrated all their forces against Russia,” the head of state said.

The day before, Croatian President Zoran Milanovic accused the United States and the North Atlantic Alliance of waging a proxy war with the Russian Federation through Ukraine.

On January 10, the Russian ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, said that the training of Ukrainian militants to work with Patriot complexes is another confirmation of the US de facto involvement in the Ukrainian conflict. Thus, the real goal of the American administration is to inflict maximum damage on Russia at the hands of the Ukrainians, he said.

Antonov mentioned columnists from The Washington Post who openly admitted that the training of members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) in the United States means an increase in American involvement in the confrontation.

On the same day, the official representative of the US Department of Defense Patrick Ryder, during a briefing, said that the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will begin training in working with the Patriot air defense system next week. He also said that the supply of air defense equipment and armored vehicles will be priority topics for the upcoming meeting of the group created by Western countries for military assistance to Kyiv.

The United States and allies began to provide active support to Ukraine against the backdrop of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect the Donbass. Moscow has repeatedly condemned the supply of weapons to the conflict zone. Back in April, the Russian Foreign Ministry sent a note to all NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Kyiv. The head of the department, Sergei Lavrov, in turn, noted that any cargo that contains weapons for the Ukrainian army would become a legitimate target for Russia.

