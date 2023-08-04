Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that Western countries are using hybrid methods to fight Russia in the Internet space of Serbia. He told this to reporters on August 3 Serbian Radio and Television during a trip to the Republika Srpska of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“They see Russian propaganda everywhere, and I’ll tell you how propaganda is being carried out against us: some “Green Bear” will appear on Telegram, and you will think that it is pro-Russian, and then every second, third news is against Vucic. When we check where they come from, we understand that the information comes from one neighboring country, which is part of NATO and which is under great influence from outside,” he said.

According to him, Serbia is faced with all these hybrid tricks on a daily basis. Vučić also noted that the Serbian state would not violate friendly contacts and relations with the Russian side for any requirements of anyone. He recalled that at the moment Belgrade is pursuing an independent policy.

In addition, the President of Serbia drew attention to the directed separation of such propaganda activities of patriotic Serbian residents from the state in order to organize a revolution in the country.

“After all, it is known that then someone will run errands for the West, and not the one who is for Russia,” Vučić stressed.

Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said on July 12 that the partnership between Russia and Belarus in the military-nuclear sphere is aimed at protection in the conditions of a total hybrid war, and US dissatisfaction with this is “hypocritical and does not hold water.” In March, Moscow and Minsk agreed to place tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus without violating the non-proliferation regime. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia does not transfer its nuclear weapons, but does the same as the United States. This decision caused particular concern in the West.

Earlier, on June 23, Ambassador Antonov declared the absurdity of US senators’ speculation about the possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Antonov suggested that behind the phraseology of the American senators lies the desire to prepare the world for a provocation.

Before that, on June 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia had no need to use nuclear weapons. He noted that Russia has more nuclear weapons than NATO countries. According to him, the United States is the only state in the world that has used nuclear weapons against a non-nuclear state, thereby setting a precedent.

On June 13, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the United States was trying to mask its irresponsible behavior in the field of nuclear weapons by making accusations against the Russian Federation and Belarus.