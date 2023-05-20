Vučić: Serbia will not allow anyone to impose sanctions

Citizens of Serbia will independently make decisions on the issue of imposing sanctions and joining NATO. This was stated by the President of the Republic Alexander Vučić, writes TASS.

He stressed that Serbia will not allow anyone to influence its foreign policy. “The people will decide, but they decided that we are a military-neutral country and we will protect our country ourselves!” Vucic said. The Serbian leader also noted that he is subjected to foreign political pressure and attacks from political opponents within the country because he is defending Serbia’s independent policy.

Earlier, Alexander Vučić criticized the West’s approach to the territorial integrity of other countries. According to him, the West treats the territorial integrity of other countries at its own discretion and as it pleases.