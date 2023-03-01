Vučić: Serbia ready to discuss EU plan for Kosovo, except for point on recognition of independence

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the country’s leadership is ready to discuss the implementation of the EU plan for a settlement in Kosovo, except for the point on recognizing the republic’s independence. This is reported TASS.

The politician noted that he, together with the Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, did not reach an agreement on the “French-German” settlement plan at the talks on February 27.

According to Vučić, Serbia is ready to discuss the implementation of many of the provisions of the plan for Kosovo, except for “the mutual recognition of the republic and its entry into NATO.” Vucic indicated that he had notified French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about this.

In February, Vučić said that the West could only dream of Belgrade’s recognition of Pristina’s independence. “Mutual Recognition [Белграда и Приштины] – dream about it. Long live Serbia! Vucic said. Thus, he commented on the statement of US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Gabriel Exobar, who noted that the outcome of the negotiations between Kosovo and Serbia should be mutual recognition.