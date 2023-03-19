Vucic announced his refusal to sign a document recognizing Kosovo before the end of his presidential term

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic refused to sign a document recognizing Kosovo before the end of his presidential term. He stated this on Sunday, March 19, in an address to the nation. TASS.

The head of the republic said that he would not conclude new agreements with Pristina. Thus, the politician noted that his signature would impose legal obligations on the country.

“I govern the country of Serbia and my signature would be legally binding for the Republic of Serbia, so I know what to sign and what not. I behave responsibly and seriously, ”Vučić told reporters. It is known that he should leave his post in 2027.

Earlier in March, Vučić said that Belgrade and Pristina had reached an agreement on several points in the West’s plan for Kosovo during talks in North Macedonia’s Ohrid. According to him, Pristina has committed to start building a community of Serbian municipalities in Kosovo and Metohija.

Before that, Vucic noted that the Serbian authorities would not sign a surrender, would not support the membership of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo in the UN and would not recognize its independence. According to him, the Western proposal for a settlement in Kosovo was not written by the Serbian authorities, but influential politicians in Germany and France and the United States fully supported it.