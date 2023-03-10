Vučić allowed Serbian weapons to enter conflict zones despite Belgrade bans

The Serbian leadership did not supply weapons to any side of the conflict in Ukraine, but Serbian weapons may end up in “hot spots” without the order of official Belgrade. About it informed Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić on TV Happy.

Commenting on the shipment of ammunition to Turkey, the politician drew attention to the fact that weapons often end up in the conflict zone, despite the prohibitions of the authorities.

“We comply with all international laws, we have not violated a single norm, this is called the “end user” end user, and everything is as clean as a tear,” Vučić said.

Earlier, Vucic accused journalists of lying because of the dissemination of information about the export of Belgrade’s own military products to Russia. “This is an outright lie. Serbia has not sent weapons to anyone, ”the head of state replied to the data circulated in the media. He also called false information about the export of weapons by one of the parties to the conflict through Turkey.