Belgrade will support anti-Russian sanctions only with the “Sword of Damocles over its head,” Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on November 10.

“We are not pursuing a policy of sanctions against those who defended us in 2015 (Russia’s veto in the UN Security Council on the UK resolution on the genocide in Srebrenica) and who helped us to preserve the territorial integrity of our country. This is our essence, politics … We can refuse this if we literally have the sword of Damocles over our heads, ”he stressed.

Vucic also added that at the moment he does not see such a threat to his country, which means that sanctions against Moscow will not be introduced. However, the politician assured, if such a need arises, he will personally inform the citizens of the country about it.

Earlier on November 10, Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic said that the country’s accession to NATO is ruled out, but accession to the EU remains a priority for Belgrade. The Balkan state intends to maintain military neutrality. According to Vucevic, Serbia wants to maintain friendship with Russia and China. And at the same time, Belgrade does not refuse to strengthen ties with the United States.

In October, Vučić noted that Serbia would not impose sanctions against Russia until the country was threatened. He added that Serbia owes nothing to Russia, but he remembers that in 2015 the Russian Federation vetoed a resolution on the genocide in Bosnia and Herzegovina in the UN Security Council.

In the same month, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, pointed to Serbia’s progress in reforms on the path to joining the EU, but called for adherence to Brussels’ foreign policy as well. Von der Leyen stressed that the EU countries share common values ​​and follow a common path when making geopolitical decisions.