Serbian President Vucic admitted that he was mistaken in the forecasts for the defense of Kherson by Russia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic admitted that he was mistaken in his forecasts for the defense of the city of Kherson by the Russian Armed Forces (AF). His words convey RIA News.

“I thought that the Russians would put up more resistance near Kherson, obviously I was wrong,” the Serbian head of state said. He spoke after meeting with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

“This shows us that we must understand that we must create our own future, take care of it, in a military sense, we must take care of ourselves if we want to maintain our military neutrality,” Vučić added.

On November 9, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry, Sergei Shoigu, ordered the withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson to the left bank of the Dnieper after the report of the commander of the NVO forces, Sergei Surovikin. The general said that in the face of an increased threat of shelling and the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, it is necessary to leave the city located on the western bank of the Dnieper and take up defense along the eastern bank of the river.