In a press conference, the technical director of Club de Fútbol Monterrey, Victor Manuel Vucetich He assured that next weekend’s confrontation against the UANL Tigers has a special flavor, since obviously the Clásico Regio is lived in a different way from the rest of the matches.
After the victory against the Tuzos de Pachuca, the Mexican coach spoke about the Clásico Regio and although the San Nicolás de los Garza team lost to Club América at home, “King Midas” pointed out that the duel between the regios could be for any given the specialness of the meeting.
“Tigres, it’s a good team, it hasn’t gone well, but the Clásico is different, different and we must be fully prepared for this match”
– Victor Manuel Vucetich.
After 11 days, the Sultana del Norte team remains the absolute leader of the current tournament with 28 points and takes seven points from its closest pursuers who are in second, third and fourth place in the standings with 21 units. .
In addition, as if that were not enough, the Gang has gone 10 games without defeat, accumulating nine wins and one draw, since it only has one defeat in the contest that was on date 1 against Guadalajara.
For their part, those led by Marco Antonio “Chima” Ruiz They are in third place with 21 points and have lost two games in their last three games.
The Clásico Regio will take place next Saturday, March 18 at the Estadio Universitario at 7:05 p.m. corresponding to matchday 12 of the Clausura 2023.
