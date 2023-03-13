“THE CLASSIC IS DIFFERENT”

🎙️ Víctor Manuel Vucetich, manager of #stripedabout the Classic Regio:

🗨 “Tigres, it’s a good team, it hasn’t gone well, but the Clásico is different, different and we must be fully prepared for this match”. pic.twitter.com/UHI4xj5yv6

– ONCE Diary (@oncediariomx) March 13, 2023