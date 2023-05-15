Monterey continues his way to the grand finale of the MX League. The team led by Victor Manuel Vucetich overcame several obstacles to overcome Santos Laguna in the quarterfinals of the Closing 2023, but in the end he got his ticket to the semifinals. Those of the Sultana del Norte are already waiting for their next rival.
The ‘King Midas’ offered some interesting statements for the next phase of the league. Vucetich assured that he was focused on achieving the objectives set for this semester and did not give importance to the fact that many media consider his team the great favorite to win the Clausura 2023 title.
In a post-match conference, Vucetich thanked the fans for supporting them in the return match against Santos Laguna and stressed that his goal is to win the games.
“Our objective is to go out and win. Whatever qualifier you can give us… there are many who give us as a team that plays defensively, I think that the qualifier is given by you and we are focused on doing things”
– Victor Manuel Vucetich
The experienced and winning Mexican coach spoke about his possible rivals in the semifinals: Tigres or Atlas. Vucetich ruled out that there is a favorite opponent and that they should focus on his work, not on the rival they are going to face.
“Facing Tigres or Altas is not a situation that can make us happy in that sense. We must go step by step, we must see ours and not that of other teams. The tournament is leaving what is progressing. We will continue in that aspect “
– Victor Manuel Vucetich
