During the week, Yon de Luisa, president of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF), and Mikel Arriola, president of Liga MX, reported a series of actions that they will seek to implement to improve Mexican soccer from the roots. Except for the return of promotion and relegation and the disappearance of the repechage, the other proposals have not been approved and will have to be evaluated by the owners’ assembly.
Among these proposals is the reduction of foreign soccer players in Liga MX. According to the project presented this week, it is sought that the teams can only count in their ranks with only seven elements not trained in Mexico.
Questioned about it, Víctor Manuel Vucetich, a Monterrey coach, one of the most successful strategists in the history of Liga MX, gave his opinion on this measure that aims to reduce the places for foreign players.
“I think that, the decisions that the Federation makes, in the end we have to abide by and support them, I think that what is done is to benefit and hopefully it is for the best, it is what we all want with that commitment that we have with soccer Hopefully it will be of benefit to all”
– Victor Manuel Vucetich
On how this measure will specifically affect Monterrey, ‘El Rey Midas’ indicated that Monterrey will take “the pertinent measures to remain competitive.”
“How much can it affect us? I don’t think it will affect us because at the end of the day we have been preparing ourselves over the years”
– vucetich
#Vucetichs #opinion #reduction #foreigners #Liga
Leave a Reply