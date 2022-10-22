Vucetich’s 5 concerns with Rayados for the second leg semifinal against Pachuca

Due to this marker, Monterey will have a hard task to be able to reach the grand final of the championship, because this Sunday, in the BBVA Bancomer Stadiumyou must pay with the same currency to the Tuzos and thrash if they really want to dream of the title.

Here are the five concerns of Victor Manuel Vucetich for the duel:

Despite being the best defense of the semester, scratched Incredible as it may seem, he scored five goals in the first leg, and worst of all, he received the first goal before even ten minutes had passed. The task of the royals is to seek three goals to advance by position in the table, however, if one more goal arrives from the Tuzoseverything is going to get complicated and the most unfortunate thing would be if he fell just starting the duel.

31 goals produced so far this year. Superlative about Nico Ibañez pic.twitter.com/BRvbwELYjU — Statiskicks (@statiskicks) October 21, 2022

The goals of Pachuca In part they were due to the great carelessness of the royal players, since they did not make their mark well.

On the first goal of Ibanezthrough a corner kick, the entire defense let the ball bounce inside the area until the Argentine appeared to push, also a mistake by the Argentine goalkeeper Stephen Andrada that he could have gone to look for the round. In the second and third, Jesus Gallardo He provided a very weak mark to be surpassed by speed and by air. In the prison on Erick Sanchezthe entire defense allowed the player to advance freely until the Paraguayan Celso Ortiz committed the offence.

Outside the statistics, Jesús Gallardo’s game was forgotten. But let’s get to it: 90′, 0 clearances, 0 interceptions, 0 tackles, 24 accurate passes (68%), 1 key pass, 2/3 long balls, 2/2 duels won on the ground, 1/2 aerial duels and 1 penalty caused. pic.twitter.com/8VqIlc7D3a – Julio Rodríguez (@julioordz10) October 21, 2022

The one chosen to carry the actions in the Vuelta match is Goofywho had too dubious a job in the playoff between Puebla Y Chivas.

Vucetich came out too upset Hurricane for the arbitration of Cesar Ramos, so surely you must be worried that you may be harmed again. The helmsman believes that a foul should have been called on Cesar Montes prior to the last goal tuzo, that the foul on Sanchezamong other situations.

Luis Enrique Santander, central referee for the second leg between Rayados and Pachuca. pic.twitter.com/K5wfvHHUAd – Felipe Galindo (@FelipeGalindot) October 21, 2022

With a slab as heavy as having three goals against, Monterey They will have to go out with everything to look for the result that will give them a pass to the final, however, desperation can be a factor that would cost their players dearly. They need three goals to throw out the hidalguenses, but if culminating the first half they have not yet been able to pierce the Argentine’s goal Oscar Ustari, desperation could set in and make them lose their minds, which can lead to yellow cards, red cards, maximum penalties and so on. They must have a cool mind during the 90 minutes.

HOPE DOESN’T DIE! 💪 Víctor Manuel Vucetich hopes that the Rayados fans support them this Sunday to get the comeback 🤠🙏⚽ pic.twitter.com/taz4ROppqK – Sports Multimedia (@mmdeportesmx) October 21, 2022

The approaches of Vucetich they have always been defensive, betting on the counterattack, but now they will not have time to dedicate themselves to it because they need the goals, therefore, they could change their line of four and stop playing with one or two forwards to use even three, more if has in its squad elements with a great nose for goals like the Argentines German Berterame Y Rogelio Funes Morias well as the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirrewho inexplicably did not play in the first leg.

Modifying his formation must be fluttering in his head because otherwise the fans would not forgive him for his lack of aggressiveness and courage to put all the meat on the grill when he no longer has anything to lose.

Rodrigo Aguirre stayed on the bench after 13 games in a row adding minutes. pic.twitter.com/WBE7fmfs0n – Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) October 21, 2022