After a profound failure in the Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX and the Club World Cup last semester, the Monterrey board took on the task of reinforcing its squad, specifically in attack. For this season, Rayados added Germán Berterame and Rodrigo Aguirre to enhance their goal generation.
The Uruguayan had a great start and got along perfectly with Rogelio Funes Mori. However, Aguirre will miss some games due to injury, which opens the door for Berterame to establish himself as a starter. Argentine striker, former soccer player for Atlético de San Luis. He wants to show his talent and ability with a more demanding team.
Last day, against Querétaro, ‘Berte’ had a great performance and showed that he can understand perfectly with ‘Twin’. Questioned about the chemistry between these two strikers, Víctor Manuel Vucetich, coach of Monterrey, stated that they complement each other in a great way and that they are finding more and more communion.
“I think we are finding that communion of ideas in the offensive part, since Berterame has practically two weeks with us and they have to continue adapting, but his quality makes him complement Funes Mori perfectly. We are looking to have much more knowledge of each of us to get more out of it and to focus on collective work”
– Victor Vucetich in conference
After three days, the team led by ‘King Midas’ has three wins and one loss. Monterrey is at the top of the general table and can boast of having the most powerful attack in Liga MX in Apertura 2022. Rayados has 10 goals in four games.
#Vucetich #talks #duo #formed #Rogelio #Funes #Mori #Germán #Berterame
Leave a Reply