The environment of Club Deportivo Guadalajara continues to be concerned because Alexis Vega his contract with the rojiblanco team has not yet been renewed, which ends at the end of December of this year and therefore this summer he will be able to start listening to offers from other clubs, so the hopes of the Guadalajara board of keeping him are diluted.
This is due to the fact that, from the outset, the Monterrey Football Club has been on the lookout for a long time and with the technical direction of Victor Manuel Vucetich that already digested it in the Sacred Herd become a good bond for the player.
The rojiblanca directive headed by Amaury Vergara Y Ricardo Pelaez, They have not been able to obtain the renewal of the footballer after many months of negotiations with his representative, so the uncertainty in Verde Valle will continue.
The salary increase and the facilities to go to European football were the first conditions that he had set Vega in order to extend his contract with the rojiblanco team, but over the months the situation has changed radically, since recently Pelaez He assured that both parties are on the right track, but hinted that the economic situation continues to be a determining factor in the negotiation.
It has been known for several months that the group of the Sultana del Norte would have put an exorbitant salary on the table for Alexis Vega close up of two million pesos monthlytherefore, it is difficult for Guadalajara to compete with these figures and this would have him as the number one candidate for the rojiblanco attacker to change airs in case he does not renew his contract, especially after the recent statements by the Albiazul coach Victor Manuel Vucetich.
“He is a manageable and simple player. Yes, with the particularity that all players have. Everyone wants to walk at the moment they feel like. They feel like kings of the world. He knows that he has very good conditions. He knows that several teams are going to claim him. That is obvious. He fits very well with us because of the profile of him that he has. For some aspects sometimes they are wrong, ”said the royal coach in an interview with the television program The Willie Hour from RG La Deportiva.
