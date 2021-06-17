The Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara have started their preseason heading to the next tournament, where they hope to have a better performance than the one they had in Guard1anes 2021, where despite having positioned themselves in the playoffs, It is still a failure not to have been able to advance to the quarterfinals.
One of the players who has not been able to be in this preseason with the Herd has been Hiram Mier, a player who for Vucetich is an important player and even, despite his mistakes in central defense, the player remained in the starting team until he suffered a severe injury that marginalized him from playing the rest of the tournament.
Currently the defender is in recovery and, according to the words of the Rebaño coach, the footballer is in the last stage of his recovery, so will be ready for the start of the next tournament, although he still does not know if he will do it as a starter or will take it little by little, but he assured his permanence within the Herd:
“I think he will be ready for the start of the tournament, I don’t know if as a starter or as a substitute, but we have already considered him, because everything indicates that we will have him ready.”
– Victor Manuel Vucetich
Despite the fact that some asked Mier to leave the team, For Vucetich, he is a key player and even stated that he is considered to be on the tour that the team will have in the United States:
“Mier is considered for the tour in the United States, so that he begins to participate in the second game of the preseason, he is already beginning to do the strongest jobs, I think the following week he joins the first group to do the most soccer jobs and be able to consider it in no time. “
– Victor Manuel Vucetich
