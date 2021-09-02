?Direct to @Chivas is the experience most difficult?

“It has been a disadvantage, (playing with Mexican cigars) it is evident that you cannot have the elements that you would like and another problem is the level that Chivas requires”

Vucetich exclusively for @ Lineade4TUDN ? pic.twitter.com/1ttNdbQqB7

– Line of 4 (@ Lineade4TUDN) September 2, 2021