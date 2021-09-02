The Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara fans are not at all happy with the performance that Víctor Manuel Vucetich has had as the team’s coach, which is why many want to see him outside the Guadalajara institution.
But in addition to the bad results, the statements of King Midas have not fallen well with the fans, especially the latter where He assured that playing with exclusively Mexican soccer players is a disadvantage, since he cannot have the players he wants and, above all, there are players who are not up to the demands that a team like Chivas must have:
“It has been a disadvantage, (playing with Mexican cigars) it is evident that you cannot have the elements that you would like and another problem is the level that Chivas requires”
– Victor Manuel Vucetich
Of course, this has not pleased Chivas fans at all, who consider that he is only apologizing for the bad results he has given, some even went against the coach and remembered the words of Matías Almeyda, who eOn more than one occasion, he affirmed that, being Argentine, he trusted Mexican soccer players more than Mexicans themselves, something that he has reaffirmed in his project with San José, where he has brought Mexican players such as Eduardo López, Oswaldo Alanís and Carlos Fierro.
