The Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam has summoned a history teacher this month. The man warned students that Israel is being portrayed as an apartheid state in his compulsory subject. He also stated: 'If you cannot handle the fact that many Western European nations were built on colonial plunder, genocide and oppression, you should skip my lectures.'
