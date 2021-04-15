VTV | VTV’s criminal investigation into Yli-Viikari extended the right to prosecute

The Parliamentary Chancellery Committee arrested Yli-Viikari last week. Another suspect in the crime, Director Mikko Koiranen, has also been arrested.

Helsinki In March, the District Court decided to extend the right to prosecute the Director General of the State Audit Office (VTV) Tytti Yli-Viikaria and the leader About Mikko Koira in criminal investigations concerning

The decision concerns the suspected abuse of office at the end of May 2016 and its possible alternative charges. The prosecution was extended until May 24, 2022.

Yli-Viikari and Koiranen have denied having committed any official crime.

Central Criminal Police According to STT, the preliminary investigation (KRP) began with a contract in which the official was paid without obligation to work. The Parliamentary Ombudsman declared the 2016 agreement illegal last December.

Last week, the Parliamentary Committee decided unanimously to suspend Yli-Viikari from office for the duration of the criminal investigation. Speaker Anu Vehviläinen (kesk) said at the press conference that Yli-Viikari’s Finnair bonus points, which have traveled a lot for work, are also included in the police investigation.

According to the KRP, Yli-Viikari is suspected of gross misuse of official position in connection with the termination agreement and of fraudulent means of payment and breach of duty of duty with regard to Finnair points.

On Thursday, VTV announced that it would suspend Koiranen from office for the duration of a possible criminal prosecution and the required preliminary investigation.