VTV | VTV’s Audit Manager: A new Executive Director must be elected for the agency soon, “there has been too much lax spending”

Lassi Perkinen, VTV’s performance audit manager, is demanding on Twitter, among other things, that the agency’s basic task, audit and supervision, be brought back to the center.

Public finances new director general to be elected soon (VTV), writes VTV’s performance audit manager Lassi Perkinen On Twitter.

“The agency has deputy arrangements, but the deputy does not have a parliamentary mandate to act independently in audit work or to make strategic changes. If reforms are to be made to the agency, a director general elected by parliament is needed, ”he writes.

The Parliamentary Chancellery Committee is due to discuss the current Director General tomorrow Tytti Yli-Viikarin suspension from office. In this regard the process began last week.

The Parliamentary Audit Committee will discuss VTV’s activities today, Wednesday. If Yli-Viikari were to be removed from office, this could be done by the plenary session of Parliament. The dismissal may be put to the vote once the report of the Audit Committee has been completed.

VTV is in the midst of an exceptional scandal that began with Yli-Viikari’s extensive commutes and the use of airfields. In addition, the Central Criminal Police is investigating a case where a VTV official has been paid on the condition that he does not work. In addition to Yli-Viikari, the lawyer is a suspect Mikko Koiranen.

The rounds intensified further when Evening paper and Evening News said on Friday that during Yli-Viikari’s term, VTV’s actual inspection and control activities have atrophied.

VTV is the supreme body supervising the use of public finances. Its role is to verify the legality and appropriateness of financial management in, inter alia, public authorities, businesses and funds.

VTV’s shop steward, the Agency ‘s Chief Auditor Pasi Tervasmäki said In studio A. on Tuesday that the agency should be an “exemplary actor” as it inspects other agencies and institutions.

“Yes, this is a hard blow to the agency’s reputation,” he said.

“For this, individual changes are no longer enough, but structural changes are also needed.”

Head of VTV In a long Twitter chain, Perkinen presents several solutions to VTV’s problems.

“Cost control needs to be tightened and cost awareness needs to be improved. There has been too much lax spending. You don’t have to go to every seminar. Representative photos can be taken together. Consultant assistance can be purchased more carefully. The price of a working day needs to be monitored more closely, ”he writes.

Perkinen also hopes that the relationship between VTV and the parliamentary audit committee that oversees it will be redefined.

”TrV [tarkastusvaliokunta] started in 2007 and has had a good relationship with the agency. The scandal showed that the relationship may have been too good. It is trusted and believed when even nasty questions could have been asked. ”

Audit Committee chairman Outi Alanko-Kahiluoto (green) said to HS on Tuesday, consultations with VTV staff did not reveal any collapse of the agency’s actual auditing of accounts and performance.

The matter is also mentioned in VTV’s annual report, but according to Alanko-Kahiluoto, the Audit Committee “works on the basis of the reports of the parliamentary auditors, and they have always been so-called clean”.

VTV’s Perkinen also demands that the basic task of the agency, inspection and supervision, be brought back to the center.

“It cannot be that anything else is really important and it always reduces inspection days, even though inspection is a constitutional task for the agency.”

VTV’s 2020 financial statements it appears that 40 person-years were spent on inspection and control last year, up from 48 person-years two years earlier. In contrast, the number of person-years per year for support functions had risen from 34 to 42.

Director general Yli-Viikari wrote on his blog on Tuesday that the hours worked for the inspection alone do not indicate the effectiveness of the work.

“Audit methodologies are evolving and audit issues are broader than before. Knowledge users need a holistic view and a proactive approach, ”he wrote.

“The added value of an auditor is its ability to co-exist with the administration and to support the administration in reforming and developing its operations in an ever-changing situation.”

According to him, “impact work” also includes writing expert opinions and articles, highlighting information in networks, discussing with different actors and giving speeches.