VTV | VTV became “incapacitated”, says chief inspector

CEO Tytti Yli-Viikari wanted the change, but it has not been clear to the employees why the old operating model was not suitable. HS asked VTV staff how the problems that arose should be resolved and confidence in the agency restored.

Public finances Representatives of VTV’s VTV staff say the agency should put inspection and control back at the heart of its activities.

“In addition, there is a need for clarity in management,” says VTV’s President of the Personnel Association, Senior Performance Auditor. Sami Vuorinen.

According to Vuorinen, inspection and supervision are the CEO Tytti Yli-Viikarin season fallen from the center.

The same was hoped for by VTV’s performance audit manager Lassi Perkinen, which released VTV on the situation on Tuesday long thread on Twitter.

“Of course, communication and networking are important, but with good reason you can also assess whether the decline in core activity has already been too strong. The reduction in core operations also has a negative effect on communications, as communications are ultimately based on the findings of inspections and controls, ”Perkinen tells HS.

Parliamentary the Chancellery Committee is discussing the suspension of Yli-Viikari from office today, Thursday.

This is a very exceptional case due to several riots and suspicions of abuse related to Yli-Viikari. In addition, during Yli-Viikari’s period, inspection activities have decreased and Iltalehti according to it, it has been systematically modified to be more favorable to the auditees.

Staff the grief is the organizational reform two years ago, in which the agency moved from a line organization to a matrix organization and operations became more confused from the perspective of line workers.

VTV’s shop steward Pasi Tervasmäki in his opinion, the power of the CEO also increased when the organization was changed.

“The new organization has different forums, but there is no longer an actual management team, which previously consisted of the CEO and CEOs,” says Tervasmäki.

Matrix organization means that VTV is divided into four “areas of influence” and on the other hand four “learning centers”. An employee, such as an individual performance auditor, is kind of trapped by two supervisors.

“The head of the learning center is my personal supervisor, but the so-called owner of the inspections I do is a completely different person,” describes the chief inspector. Katri Lammi From VTV.

At VTV, the owner of the audit means, for example, the director of an individual performance audit project who is responsible for the progress of the project. VTV’s 150-member staff conducts approximately 70 audits, approximately 15 performance audits and two to three legality and fiscal audits each year.

The Executive Director shall approve the audit plan. VTV is the so-called head agency, where the head of the agency, in this case Yli-Viikari, is responsible for operations.

VTV is the highest body supervising the use of public finances. Its role is to verify the legality and appropriateness of financial management in, inter alia, public authorities, businesses and funds.

In the opinion of the staff, the Agency’s energy has been diverted too much beyond these control and inspection tasks, for which the time spent in terms of person-years has decreased. This is evident from VTV from the 2020 financial statements.

“It has been difficult to get the organization to work so that inspections and projects run well. It is still in its infancy, and the responsibilities are unclear, ”says Lammi.

According to Sami Vuorinen, employees can express their interest in a project that is starting up in the agency’s internal labor market.

“Supervision is pretty far away, as the learning centers are groups of about forty people. Their administrative supervisor handles the monitoring of working hours, development discussions and performance evaluations, ”says Vuorinen.

Warm according to the organizational change was made because Yli-Viikari’s mission was to change everything. It has remained unclear to Ponds why the change had to be made, as he believes that the agency previously carried out exactly the task assigned to it by the Constitution and the Act on the Audit Agency.

“The old organization was clear. I had one supervisor and inspected a particular area of ​​government, now that the inspection is cross-cutting. I feel like I am an inspector at the Ministry of the Interior, but I am currently inspecting multi-controlled organizations and organizational mergers. ”

Lammi adds that in the past, inspectors also had a rotation: the subject of the inspection changed regularly so that no one would have inspected the same area of ​​government for years.

Sami According to Vuorinen, VTV talks about “driving with fear”. According to Vuorinen, this has been reflected, for example, in the fact that during Yli-Viikari’s CEO, a dozen employees have been transferred to other positions. Vuorinen describes the agency’s employees as “professionals of criticism” who have experienced the task of silencing change.

“The message has become clear that you agree or are doing something else,” says Vuorinen.

In recent years, the Parliamentary Audit Committee has repeatedly drawn attention in its reports to VTV’s well-being at work and the grievances that have emerged in personnel surveys.

For example in its biennial report the committee considered that this was due to the uncertainty surrounding the agency’s reforms and changes in its operating methods, and called on vtv to take staff into account when monitoring staff reforms.

According to the chief shop steward Tervasmäki, well-being at work was not top notch even for Yli-Viikari’s predecessor. Tuomas Pöystin season.

Katri Lammi says he directly hopes that Yli-Viikari will leave.

“This situation makes VTV pretty inoperable when we don’t have a functioning management now,” Lammi says.

According to Lassi Perkinen, such a situation would be awkward if VTV remained in the management of the incumbent CEO for a longer period of time, if at the same time changes were made to the policies and operating methods of the current CEO Yli-Viikari.

Lassi Perkisen according to which the supervisory agency should be able to set an example in everything and be more precise in the future, including in the use of funds.

“After all, things that are not exemplary have been observed in our operations. For example, travel is part of the CEO’s job description, but now it has been so large that it does not seem appropriate. ”

Pasi Tervasmäki thinks that the new CEO will have quite a lot of work to do. In his opinion, the supervision of VTV should also be reconsidered.

“Yes, this requires structural changes. Although the agency is independent and autonomous, now independence has led to an undesirable situation. Some form of control should be increased and it should be ensured that if the activity is moving away from the statutory task, the audit committee should have the opportunity to influence. “

VTV scandal Yle began to report on Yli-Viikari’s extensive business trips. Later Ilta-Sanomat said Yli-Viikari has acquired beauty services for the state peak for almost 5,000 euros.

In addition, the Central Criminal Police is investigating a case where a VTV official has been paid on the condition that he does not work. In addition to Yli-Viikari, the lawyer is a suspect Mikko Koiranen.

The rounds intensified further when Evening paper and Evening News said on Friday that during Yli-Viikari’s term, VTV’s actual inspection and control activities have atrophied. According to Iltalehti, inspection activities have also been systematically made more attractive to inspection targets.