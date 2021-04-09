VTV | Tytti Yli-Viikari had a lot of power, which she also used “unnecessarily far,” says Matti Okko, who has become VTV’s deputy general manager.

According to Matti Oko, who has been elected Deputy CEO of VTV, it is necessary to consider whether VTV’s operations are now overemphasised by other than actual auditing and control, as the working hours statistics of the financial statements show.

Public finances Director General of the National Audit Office (VTV) Tytti Yli-Viikarin his fast – paced career got a dramatic turnaround on Thursday when Parliament decided to suspend him from office for the duration of the Central Criminal Police investigation.

Director elected to replace the Executive Director Matti Okko describes Yli-Viikari’s management style as straightforward and impatient, but also listening.

“As a leader, Yli-Viikari has been proactive and determined,” Okko says in an interview with HS. He had time to work under Yli-Viikari for five years.

“Yli-Viikari had a lot of power, which he also exercised – sometimes unnecessarily far and down to small things. There is a clear difference compared to Statistics Finland, ”says Okko, who worked for Statistics Finland for 18 years under the supervision of three Directors General before the National Audit Office.

Tytti Yli-Viikari, Director General of the State Audit Office VTV, and Mikko Koiranen, Director of VTV, left the meeting of the Parliamentary Chancellery Committee in Parliament on Thursday. The Chancellery Committee decided to suspend Yli-Viikari from office.­

VTV is in the state administration exceptionally independent status. It is also the chief executive’s office, which guarantees the chief executive broad authority. VTV’s task is to check the legality and appropriateness of financial management in state authorities, business enterprises and funds, among others.

Okko came VTV as Head of Fiscal Policy Audit at the beginning of 2016, when Yli-Viikari started as General Manager. Okosta, Director of the Agency’s Sustainable Public Finance Effectiveness Area, came in connection with the 2019 organizational reform.

“For me, it was a meaningful upward shift as my responsibilities expanded and I was also appointed First Deputy CEO.”

‘Deputies in spite of Okko is not going to apply for Chief Executive Officer: “Just now I told the staff conference, I did not seek pääjohtajuutta, but now I’m committed to doing the ground work of the Agency and the sprawl, I hope, of course, that the Agency would then also be a good governor.”

Of the year According to Oko, the job descriptions of inspectors and economists performing in the 2019 mill did not change much in the agency, but the transition to the project organization created the agency’s internal labor market and the entire staff is now as if in the same pool.

“After all, it adds to the demands when one person can be in several projects at the same time, and even a supervisor may not always have a vision of where their own teams are,” Okko describes the change, which the CEO could not justify to everyone.

“The reformist Yli-Viikari insisted that the changes must be implemented very quickly, but it was more difficult to engage and interact with the staff.”

VTV’s According to Oko, the personnel has been divided in the middle of organizational and strategic reforms, which has also been reflected in occupational well-being surveys.

“Yes, he has listened to me, and I’ve got my work to make their own, but many have a different opinion.”

“Especially the most experienced inspectors had used to work quite autonomously and even silently.”

According to Oko, the same silence was also present in Statistics Finland’s line organization, where the units had their own areas of responsibility.

“Probably more courageous changes and more interaction would be needed elsewhere in the state administration, as it is too easy to stick to the old models,” Okko estimates.

Okko admits yet that VTV’s new model may have gone too far.

“There is no going back, but we are now evaluating the functionality of the model that has been in use for two years.”

Matti Okko, Deputy CEO of VTV, works remotely at home in Espoo.­

According to Oko, it is necessary to consider whether VTV’s operations now focus too much on other than actual auditing and control, as the working hours statistics in the financial statements show.

“Yes, support activities such as communication are always needed. Development projects in particular have employed the new strategy. The share of international activities has not been very large. ”

Okkok has also done his part in the missions, but mainly within the EU in co-operation with the audit and supervision of fiscal policy.

Brouhaha Around VTV began last August, when Yli-Viikari rose to the top Yle compares the missions of 55 agency managers. The majority of Yli-Viikari’s trips went to distant lands.

“He’s very job-oriented, so they haven’t been any pleasure trips, but of course one can ask if they’ve all been appropriate. We need to look more closely at where the agency needs to be and where it doesn’t. ”

Okko does not knock out any other stakeholder work that the Audit Agency has now been criticized for.

“I value the kind of stakeholder work and interaction that serves audit work so that there is advance planning and we get our message to the right table. That doesn’t mean we’re friends of the auditees. ”

Central Criminal Police the subject of the preliminary investigation is two matters: the activities of Yli-Viikari in connection with the contract concluded with an official of the agency, according to which he was paid for two years without any obligation to work.

Many of the agency’s inspectors have said in public that the reports have been softened in favor of those inspected during the Yli-Viikari season.

Okko condemns the fingering or censorship of inspection results, especially just before they are published, although it considers the editing of reports to be relevant.

“I don’t have that kind of experience, and I don’t know that there was an attempt from outside to influence the results. Objectivity is one of our most important values, ”says Okko about what has been presented in public softening of the results.