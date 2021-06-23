VTV | Tytti Yli-Viikari arrives to be heard by the Parliamentary Committee on Parliament at 8 am – HS looks live

Any decisions will not be made until next week’s meeting of the Chancellery Committee.

Parliamentary today, the Chancellery Committee is consulting the Director General of the National Audit Office (VTV) Tytti Yli-Viikaria. The purpose is to find out whether the shelved Yli-Viikari has the prerequisites to continue in the position of the CEO.

The plenary session of Parliament will decide on the possible termination of Yli-Viikari. The aim is to reach a solution before the end of the spring part-session, ie next week.

VTV’s spending and auditing activities have been featured in the media in recent months. Attention has been paid to Yli-Viikari’s entertainment expenses, for example.

Last During the week, the Parliamentary Audit Committee completed its report on VTV’s internal control of financial management and risk management, which it began drafting in February.

The committee considered that the activities of the Executive Director had significantly undermined confidence in the adequacy of VTV’s own financial management and the functioning of internal control, and had damaged the Agency’s public image.

The committee drew attention to the incompleteness of the travel documents attached to the Director-General’s invoicing and to the individual invoicing ambiguities. At that time, the committee asked the Chancellery Committee to investigate the conditions for the dismissal of Tytti Yli-Viikari.