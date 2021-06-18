VTV | The State Audit Office urges to adhere to the framework

The Agency estimates that the credibility of the framework is at stake. Decisions of the mid-term review may lead to deviations from the framework level at a later stage without penalties.

Public finances the National Audit Office (VTV) estimates that the credibility of the fiscal framework is at stake. The Agency emphasizes the need to adhere to the fiscal framework.

VTV points out that the government’s major exceptions and changes in the government spending framework are likely to extend beyond the coronary virus pandemic.

Last year, due to the coronavirus crisis, the government completely abandoned its election spending framework. This year, the government returned to the frameworks, but included numerous exceptions. In addition, in the mid-spring quarrel, the government raised the framework level for the coming years 2022 and 2023.

“Decisions of the mid-term review may lead to deviations from the framework level at a later date without sanctions and failure to adhere to the expenditure level agreed in the government program,” says VTV’s chief inspector Sini Salmi in the bulletin.

According to him, this is a risk to the long-term and predictable decision-making culture on which Finland’s reputation as a reliable and decision-making actor is based.

VTV carried out an audit of the functioning of the expenditure frameworks in 2003–2020, when the system has been in use in its current form.

Inspection Agency considers the fiscal framework to be an essential fiscal instrument.

The system has generally worked well, and commitment to it will continue to be important.

“Real government budget expenditures have increased, but in relation to GDP they have remained fairly stable. The framework system therefore seems to limit expenditure growth, but the weakness of the system is that it does not take into account the expenditure-to-income ratio,” Salmi estimates.

According to him, the imbalance between revenue and expenditure has also led to deficit budgets during the upswing. The government debt-to-GDP ratio has increased significantly in the 2010s.