VTV | The completion of the Audit Committee’s VTV report will be known to the Labor Day

Parliamentary the completion of the audit committee’s report on the internal use of funds by the State Audit Office (VTV) is postponed to the knowledge of Labor. The chairman of the committee will report on the matter Outi Alanko-Kahiluoto (green).

According to Alanko-Kahiluoto, new issues have emerged in the committee’s work, which has led the committee to invite new experts to be heard and to make new requests for information.

According to Alanko-Kahiluoto, the consultation of experts and other data collection will take place next week, after which the report will be turned.