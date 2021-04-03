VTV | The activities of the Finnish Audit Office have changed in a way that is feared to erode its ability to perform its core tasks, say VTV employees interviewed by HS

In addition to performing core tasks, VTV’s resources seem to be even more focused on communications, international affairs and sustainable development.

Public finances Inspection Agency (VTV) in law the defined task is to verify the legality and appropriateness of the state’s financial management and compliance with the state budget. Traditionally, this core mission has been accomplished by focusing on two key types of audit, auditing, and performance auditing.

In recent years, however, the allocation of resources has changed significantly. Evening paper and Evening News reported on Friday that the general manager Tytti Yli-Viikarin in the period beginning in 2016, the time spent on the actual audit activity in the agency has almost halved.

VTV’s chief auditor, shop steward Pasi Tervasmäki According to VTV, the change in the allocation of resources is particularly evident in the organizational reform implemented at VTV in 2019 and in the renewed strategy in the same year.

According to Tervasmäki, who has worked at VTV for almost 20 years, the changes in 2019 were the biggest line changes in VTV’s operations during his career. In practice, he said, the changes have been reflected, among other things, in the transfer of resources from key audit and performance audit tasks to other activities of the agency.

In September 2019, Tervasmäki stated in a hearing with the Parliamentary Audit Committee that VTV’s personnel had experienced uncertainty as to whether the new organization would serve the performance of the statutory tasks of the Audit Office as well as the old organization did. According to him, the situation has not changed for the better since the statement.

“There is still a lot of uncertainty in the staff about this.”

According to Sami Vuorinen and Pasi Tervasmäki, in 2019 VTV’s strategy changed significantly.­

Activities The change in priorities will be confirmed by VTV’s Chief Performance Officer, Chairman of the Personnel Association Sami Vuorinen.

“The strategy has raised precisely these priorities related to non-audit activities: communication and international issues,” says Vuorinen.

According to Vuorinen, however, the trend has been visible even before the strategy reform.

“After all, a strategy is a written document that can be used to justify the choices and actions that are taken. In particular, international operations and sustainable development issues have been strongly increased throughout Yli-Viikari’s term as CEO. Monitoring the allocation of working time has shown that our working time is now focused on something other than inspection activities. ”

Vuorinen emphasizes that at this stage it is not yet possible to know whether this is only a transitional problem or a chronic problem related to the new approach. According to him, however, no attempt has been made to find out the matter in VTV.

“Yes, the staff has raised the issue and the speeches have considered the issue important, but no practical action has yet been seen. At least I have not yet heard any information about how the analysis has been done and what conclusions could be drawn from it. ”

Inspection Agency organizational change leader from a staff perspective, lead auditor Elina Rautavalta says that the feedback from VTV ‘s staff on the change highlights the reduction in the number of days spent on actual inspections.

In addition, according to the feedback received, there has been less training for staff by type of inspection than in the past, which is feared to erode the inspection skills of staff.

“The audit has also found that there have been fewer audit findings due to a reduction in the time spent on audit work, at least initially,” says Rautavalta.

Rautavalta points out that although the use of resources has changed, VTV’s statutory tasks have not changed.

“It has now been felt that there is a risk that not enough time will be spent on VTV’s statutory mission.”

Elina Rautavalta has chaired VTV’s organizational change monitoring group.­

Second A key change, in addition to the new concentration of resources, has been that in the new strategy, VTV’s traditional role of ex-post supervisor has been relegated to the background and replaced by a partner agency.

“Efforts have been made for VTV to whistle the whistle already at the stage of going to the forest, and not only afterwards,” Pasi Tervasmäki describes.

According to Tervasmäki, the change in the role has not only come from VTV’s own management, but there have been hopes from the agency’s stakeholders.

“From the direction of Parliament and from the top management of ministries and government agencies,” he says.

The change in role can be seen as a good thing: stakeholders receive help from VTV to support decision-making, and any erroneous operating models can be corrected before they have time to become established practices. Sami Vuorinen emphasizes that the partnership must not, however, affect the presentation of risks and problems or VTV’s role as an external auditor.

“If you consciously make statements softer or sweep some observations under the rug, it’s extremely reprehensible. In my opinion, however, the partnership does not in itself have a detrimental effect, ”says Vuorinen.

Changes According to Tervasmäki and Vuorinen, VTV’s activities have spoken out both for and against them within the agency: according to them, the reforms have brought both good aspects and things to be developed. Rautavalta says that the reform has received praise from the staff, for example, for the increase in teamwork and common ideas.

However, Vuorinen says that it is not yet the right time to say whether the reforms as a whole have been successful or not.

“Some feel that there is nothing to criticize about the changes, while others believe that there are only bad changes. The truth will probably be found somewhere in between. ”

VTV’s management actions have recently sparked widespread public debate. Earlier this week, the Parliamentary Committee on Parliament decided to start the process To arrest Yli-Viikari from office. The next meeting of the Chancellery Committee is next week, Thursday, April 8th. A decision on the matter is expected at the earliest then.

The agency’s events are also investigated by the Central Criminal Police. According to STT’s data, in addition to CEO Yli-Viikari, he is the General Counsel Mikko Koiranen. According to BTI, the preliminary investigation has started with an agreement with the official, in which the official was paid without obligation to work. The Parliamentary Ombudsman declared the 2016 agreement illegal last December.

At the time of concluding the contract, Koiranen was the agency’s administrative director. Yli-Viikari and Koiranen have denied having committed any official crime.