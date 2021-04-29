VTV | Special audit: Deficiencies in several tenders for the acquisition of VTV, missing vouchers from the travel invoices of shelved director Tytti Yli-Viikari

The subject of the audit was an audit of the travel and representation expenses and purchases of VTV’s CEO and senior management since last year.

In a special audit It has emerged that several contracts from the National Audit Office (VTV) have not been put out to tender, even though their total value over a four – year period exceeds the national threshold of EUR 60 000.

VTV has justified this, for example, by the fact that there are no other suppliers for a similar acquisition. However, no supporting documentation was provided for the audit that other alternatives had been considered or the cost of another supplier’s system had been calculated.

Inspection the target was the shelved CEO of VTV Tytti Yli-Viikarin and an audit of senior management travel and entertainment expenses and other procurement since last year. The report has been submitted today to the auditors of Parliament.

It also shows that Yli-Viikari’s travel plans for 2020-21 are deficient in terms of presenting expenses, including only daily allowances. In addition, supporting documents such as boarding passes or hotel payment receipts are missing from the notes to Yli-Viikari’s travel invoices.

Travel plans have also been sent for approval the day before departure, the inspection reveals.