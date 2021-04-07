VTV | Parliament was surprised by revelations about VTV, although some MPs have discussed the reports twice

The Audit Office informs Members of Parliament in advance of its reports. There is no organization above the CEO of VTV that would actually decide on major changes.

Knowledge Many different routes have flowed into Parliament from the activities of the State Audit Office (VTV). Despite this, for example, the chairman of the Parliamentary Audit Committee, a Member of Parliament Outi Alanko-Kahiluoto (green) has been surprised in public Revelations about VTV.

The general parliamentary control of the Audit Office is the task of the Parliamentary Audit Committee.

The Parliamentary Audit Committee has received information on the activities of the State Audit Office (VTV) through informal and official meetings. Director of Effectiveness of the State Audit Office Matti Okko says that VTV ‘s management and the secretariat of the Audit Committee have met about once every six months.

VTV’s effectiveness managers manage the audit and control activities themselves.

“Specially we tell you what inspection reports and surveillance reports from VTV are coming out. When the committee has preliminary information, they can decide on the issues to be considered by the committee, ”says Okko, Director of Effectiveness.

The meetings have been attended by four VTV management executives and sometimes also the CEO Tytti Yli-Viikari. The secretariat of the Parliamentary Audit Committee, on the other hand, means in practice two committee advisers who, among other things, take care of the preparation of the committee’s opinions and reports.

Official The meetings have meant, among other things, that close to the date of publication of the annual report, VTV has opened the content of the annual report to the members of the Audit Committee.

“The main themes and main issues, ie the most important audit findings of the annual report, have been highlighted. The purpose has been to raise the most important observations from the perspective of Parliament, ”Okko says.

VTV is in the midst of an exceptional scandal that began with Yle’s news of Yli-Viikari’s extensive business trips. Later Ilta-Sanomat said Yli-Viikari has acquired beauty services for the state peak for almost 5,000 euros.

In addition, the Central Criminal Police is investigating a case where a VTV official has been paid on the condition that he does not work. In addition to Yli-Viikari, the lawyer is a suspect Mikko Koiranen.

The rounds intensified further when Evening paper and Evening News said on Friday that during Yli-Viikari’s term, VTV’s actual inspection and control activities have atrophied. According to Iltalehti, inspection activities have also been systematically made more favorable to inspection sites during the Yli-Viikari period.

The task of the Parliamentary Audit Committee is to supervise the financial management of Parliament on behalf of Parliament.

The committee carries out parliamentary oversight activities, using the State Audit Office (VTV). The State Audit Office is thus a kind of tool of the Parliamentary Audit Committee.

VTV in turn parliamentary scrutiny by parliament. In addition to the Audit Committee, the Advisory Board of the National Audit Office maintains contact with the State Audit Office.

The Advisory Board is enshrined in the Act on the State Audit Office. According to the law, the task of the advisory board is, among other things, to monitor the direction, effectiveness and service ability of inspection activities from the perspective of various partners.

In particular, information on VTV’s audit plans is provided to Parliament through the Advisory Board.

The Advisory Board has 20 members, eight of whom are members of parliament. During the term 2019–2021, the Member of Parliament has chaired the Advisory Board Juhana Vartiainen (Coalition Party), who is also the chairman of the Parliamentary Finance Committee.

“The Advisory Board meets four to five times a year. Among other things, VTV’s audit plan and financial statements are reviewed there, ”says Director Okko.

The financial statements are precisely the document that shows the key figures that have raised the debate in recent days.

As of February 2021 VTV’s 2020 financial statements it appears that 40 person-years were spent on inspection and control last year, up from 48 person-years two years earlier. In contrast, the number of person-years per year for support functions had risen from 34 to 42.

Read more: “Our working time is now focused on something other than inspection activities” – VTV employees interviewed by HS tell how the agency’s operations have changed

Public finances The financial statements of the Audit Office are also discussed in the Parliamentary Audit Committee. The MPs sitting on the Audit Committee and the Advisory Board have thus received the key VTV documents twice.

They are the chairman of the Parliamentary Audit Committee Outi Alanko-Kahiluoto (green) and members Päivi Räsänen (kd), Katja Hänninen (left) and Esko Kiviranta (middle). Also the actual secretary of the Parliamentary Audit Committee, ie the committee advisor Noora Grönholm belongs to the Advisory Board.

In practice, the Audit Committee asks the people of VTV to be heard at its meetings.

“Our people have been in the Parliament’s Audit Committee presenting the annual report and financial statements, which revealed these changes in the number of person-years,” Okko says.

Their inspection plan When completed, VTV will send it directly to Parliament for information to the Chancellery Committee before the turn of the year. It includes the Speaker of Parliament Anu Vehviläinen (Central), Vice-Presidents Tarja Filatov (sd) and Juho Eerola (ps) as well as MPs Arja Juvonen (ps), Eeva Kalli (middle), Jukka Kopra (kok) and Antti Lindtman (sd).

“The audit plan is also our action and financial plan and is always sent immediately to the Parliamentary Committee and published at the beginning of the year,” says Okko.

VTV’s new strategy, which has sparked debate in recent days, was launched in 2017 and published in 2018. The matter was initiated by the then management team, ie CEO Tytti Yli-Viikari, two CEOs and the Chief Administrative Officer.

“In practice, CEO Yli-Viikari was the driving force,” says Okko.

One of the CEOs retired in connection with the operational reform and the other CEO Marko Männikkö is on leave from the EU Commission. The then administrative director Mikko Koiranen is now a management advisor in legal matters.

Self the Agency and its Executive Director have a very independent status and decision-making power. Therefore, there is no organization above the CEO that would ultimately decide on big changes.

“This reform of the management model and organization was implemented quickly. I do not believe that the Audit Committee and the Advisory Board have been left in the dark about the change in management and organizational model, ”says Matti Okko, Director of Effectiveness.

Just changes in management and organizational model have been reflected in the figures now under discussion.

“We moved to a project organization where audit types such as auditing and Performance Auditing are no longer their own units. This new model has initially caused friction in operation, ”says Okko.

Okko says that VTV’s new organizational model will be evaluated internally.

“This assessment will be launched soon and will be completed this year,” Okko says.