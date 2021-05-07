VTV | News Finn: Yli-Viikari has complained about her shelving

In his complaint, Yli-Viikari considers that the shelving is not based on an ongoing police investigation but, among other things, on the public pressure created by the media.

Public finances shelved from the post of Director General of the Audit Office Tytti Yli-Viikari has appealed against its shelf to the Helsinki Administrative Court, says Uutissuomalainen.

Yli-Viikari demands that the administrative court annul the shelving decision as unlawful, oblige the parliament to pay the salary for the period of the shelving and oblige the parliament to reimburse his legal costs in the matter. In his complaint, he considers that the shelving is not based on an ongoing police investigation but on, among other things, the pressure of publicity generated by the media.

Parliament decided to suspend Yli-Viikari from office at the beginning of April.

The reason is the preliminary investigation by the Central Criminal Police. It is currently dealing with two issues: Yli-Viikari’s activities in connection with a contract with an official of the agency, according to which he was paid for two years without any obligation to work. The Parliamentary Ombudsman declared the 2016 agreement illegal last December.