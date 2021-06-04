VTV | It is still unclear in Parliament how VTV’s Yli-Viikari dismissal procedure will be initiated

It is now hoped that the matter will be reported to the Speaker of Parliament and the Secretary General.

In Parliament It is still unclear how the State Audit Office (VTV) shelved the CEO Tytti Yli-Viikarin termination proceedings should be initiated.

The Committee on Constitutional Affairs issued an opinion on Thursday in which it did not take a position. In addition, the three constitutional experts consulted by the committee disagreed on who is competent to initiate the procedure for dismissal of the Director General of VTV in the current context of incomplete legislation.

The opinion had been requested by the Parliamentary Audit Committee, which supervises VTV’s operations. Chairman of the Audit Committee Outi Alanko-Kahiluoto (Green) said on Thursday that the committee is due to hear the Speaker of Parliament Anu Vehviläinen (Central) and the Secretary General of Parliament Maija-Leena Paavola next Tuesday. They are now being asked to explain how the situation should be interpreted.

According to Alanko-Kahiluoto, the Audit Committee cannot be the body that interprets the statements of fundamental rights scholars if these statements contradict each other and the Committee on Constitutional Affairs does not want to interpret them.

“Personally, I think that then the Secretary General and the Speaker of Parliament must interpret the situation, how to proceed.”

Committee on Constitutional Affairs states in its opinion that its tasks do not include “a general assessment of the powers of the parliamentary institutions or of the procedures for initiating the plenary session of Parliament, even from a constitutional point of view”.

Furthermore, the committee considers that it is not its task to take a position in advance on the “relationship of the future bill with the Constitution”. According to Alanko-Kahiluoto, the Committee on Constitutional Affairs therefore does not want to take a position on a matter on which there is no legislation.

According to Alanko-Kahiluoto, who heads the Audit Committee, the question is whether the competence to initiate the dismissal of the Director General of VTV lies with the Audit Committee, the Chancellery Committee or perhaps with an individual Member of Parliament in plenary.

According to Alanko-Kahiluoto, the Audit Committee may be wiser next Tuesday, after consulting the President and the Secretary General, and form a position on the matter. He could not yet predict when the Audit Committee’s VTV report could be completed.

“Now that the situation is so unclear, I can’t say yes,” Alanko-Kahiluoto said.

Parliamentary the Chancellery Committee arrested Yli-Viikari in early April for a preliminary investigation by the police. The preliminary investigation investigates the continued payment of wages to a VTV official without an obligation to work and the use of flight points accumulated during business trips.

In addition, the CEO’s ample travel and spending has been questioned in public.

Yli-Viikari has denied guilty of official crimes. He has appealed against his shelf to the administrative court.