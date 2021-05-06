VTV | IS: Expenditure of almost EUR 76,000 on co-operation with Bhutan and Kuwait for the State Audit Office under the leadership of Yli-Viikari

According to the magazine, the internationalization course at VTV has also aroused astonishment, where staff were advised on, among other things, make-up.

Public finances the National Audit Office (VTV) has marveled at bilateral agreements that have since been suspended Tytti Yli-Viikarin agreements have been concluded with, inter alia, Bhutan and Kuwait, Evening News says.

According to the magazine, the co-operation with Kuwait and Bhutan has cost VTV an estimated EUR 75,900. For example, in May 2019, Yli-Viikari and two other VTV representatives made a trip to Bhutan, which cost about 21,900 euros.

VTV’s director is an auditor, a shop steward Pasi Tervasmäki questions IS’s cooperation with Bhutan in particular.

“The Agency’s task is to check the legality, regularity and compliance of the state finances with the budget. The resources would have been better used if they had been allocated to Finland’s own operations. Bhutan seems to be a development target, but the agency’s operating expenditure appropriations have been used for the activities, ”Tervasmäki told IS.

VTV’s Deputy Director General Matti Okko tells IS that there have been runners in VTV ‘s international operations that are being addressed. Okko tells the magazine that he also wondered about the Go international course organized by VTV for its personnel in 2017–2018, the purpose of which was to “strengthen expertise and know-how and give confidence, fluency and relaxation in an international environment”.

According to IS, the course provided guidance on giving gifts, entertaining guests, dressing, shoes, makeup, hairstyles, and jewelry, based on the program framework.

“I myself have experience from previous assignments, often from very mundane international activities, and I wondered about some of the dimensions of representativeness, what this is really needed for,” Okko told the magazine.

Yli-Viikari was arrested in April for a criminal investigation. The Central Criminal Police investigation has two issues, one related to an agreement with an employee of the agency and the other to Finnair flight points.

In addition, the Parliamentary Audit Committee approves VTV’s internal use of funds.