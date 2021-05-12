VTV | Iltalehti: Yli-Viikari receives half of his salary during a criminal investigation

According to Iltalehti, Yli-Viikari receives a salary of approximately 6,000 euros per month when arrested.

Public finances the Director General of the Audit Office Tytti Yli-Viikari receives half a salary while in detention, contrary to a previous decision, he says Evening paper.

The Parliamentary Chancellery Committee arrested Yli-Viikari for a criminal investigation in early April. At that time, Yli-Viikari’s salary payment was also said to be suspended.

According to Iltalehti, he is the administrative director of Parliament Pertti Rauhio revoked its decision in April last week after Yli-Viikari filed a request for rectification.

