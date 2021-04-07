VTV | Audit Manager: VTV’s General Manager softened critical report on government IT procurement in “panic”

Two VTV officials tell HS that the agency’s management removed critical points from the government’s IT procurement report. Officials say they are of the opinion that the agency’s management wanted to please the audited Ministry of Finance. The former CEO of VTV denies the allegations.

Public finances the top management of the Finnish Audit Office (VTV) censors a critical report on government IT procurement, says the agency’s performance audit manager Teemu Kalijärvi. Kalijärvi refers to an audit carried out in 2018, which dealt with centralized ICT procurement.

Kalijärvi says that as of the date of publication of the report, VTV’s general manager Marko Männikkö had changed several points in the inspection report.

The items concerned the operations of the joint procurement company Hansel and the State Information and Communication Technology Center Valtor. Hansel is a procurement company partly owned by the Ministry of Finance, while Valtori is an agency operating in the administrative sector of the Ministry of Finance that provides IT services to the state.

Several passages had been softened from the inspectors’ text. At the last minute, CEO Männikkö had deleted, among other things, the paragraph stating that the current decision on IT procurement was “clearly out of date”.

The entire section on improving the efficiency of Valtor’s operations was deleted. The auditors had found that Hansel’s activities significantly reduced the usability of the procurement framework. Pine had deleted the word “significantly”.

The deleted items are shown in the image below. From Kalijärvi’s comments reported first Evening News.

The figure shows the changes that CEO Marko Männikkö made to the audit report at the last minute.­

Kalijärvi feels that the inspectors’ findings concerning Hansel were completely watered down.

“There was little left of it,” says Kalijärvi.

He also wonders that the changes were made at the last minute, when the inspection report had already been approved for publication and so that the rapporteur was no longer present.

“I looked next to another official and took notes when Männikkö made these changes. We mostly followed in our miracles that he was in a panic, that this needs to be removed and that needs to be removed. He refused to say where this pressure came from, but of course it is likely that it has become CEO Tytti from Yli-Viikari that provision. “

Yli-Viikari has not directly commented on allegations of his actions in public.

Kalijärvi says that the statement about Hansel was not the only point that management wanted to address. There were other softening pressures associated with the inspection report.

Kalijärvi says that he experienced that there was pressure from the management to emphasize the importance of Valtor’s development activities. The auditors had written that the savings target of tens of millions of euros set for Valtor at the time had not been achieved.

“Management would have liked to have been replaced by vague wordings that the savings target has not been fully achieved, but development measures are currently underway and are leading to something. We inspectors were not a goddamn thing, this is quite a blur. ”

Kalijärvi no longer remembers exactly which part of the report the dispute was related to. The final audit report states that the savings targets have not been met.

It also states: “Development activities have been launched at Valtor since 2017, the results of which have not yet been evaluated”.

Kalijärvi believes that the pressure to soften the audit report came from the Ministry of Finance. However, he says that the subject of the audit has every right to present even harsh criticism and pressure.

“The task of the agency’s management is to stand firm and support the inspectors if there are no errors in the inspection,” says Kalijärvi.

“The softening is probably based on what CEO Yli-Viikari has emphasized, that it is necessary to network and that VTV must serve the top management of the objects to be inspected. And VTV’s top management wants to stay in good touch with the top management of our auditees. That is the crystallization of this problem. ”

Kalijärvi says that, with the exception of the heavily softened Hansel section, the audit report retained many critical findings.

However, he finds it very problematic that the management of the agency would have liked to have softened the content of the audit report more, and Hansel intervened strongly at the last minute.

“The inspector strives to be ethical and non-corrupt in his work. If, even if we find that the savings target has not been reached, yes it must be written in the report. If the management intervenes and says that there is a good rumble going on there, it must be written that at the moment the savings target has not been achieved but with the ongoing development activities it will be achieved, then it violates the professional ethics of the inspector quite deeply. ”

Another one an official who has been involved in the inspection and who does not want to speak publicly in his own name shares Kalijärvi’s experience.

“I got the impression that there has been guidance from outside VTV that this content needs to be made more beautiful. The impression was that you had to please the inspection sites. This impression came from the fact that the general manager was directly regulating the matter in this way. It was not part of normal quality assurance, there were other people who did quality assurance. ”

The official says he believes the pressure came from the Ministry of Finance. Both Kalijärvi and another official who worked on the audit say that the supervisor’s intervention in the content of the audit report is a normal measure and there is nothing problematic in itself.

In this case, however, they feel that the reasons for the intervention were inappropriate because they were unduly intended to soften the inspectors’ findings.

As general manager Männikkö, who was working at the time and is now on leave from the EU Commission, denies that he interfered with the content of the audit report on inappropriate grounds.

“This has been perfectly normal and in line with the standard procedure. In this or any other audit, the statements have not been modified for any exceptional reasons. The fact that some have strong feelings about when others comment on their text is, of course, human. ”

Männikkö says that he does not remember in detail the Hansel statement or other issues related to the content of the audit report. He also does not remember whether he discussed the content of the report with CEO Yli-Viikari.

“It is normal practice to talk about inspections.”

Männikkö does not remember that there had been any contacts from the Ministry of Finance regarding the matter.

It’s about is not the first time VTV officials have reported inappropriate softening of inspection reports. Iltalehti reported last weekthat the mobile police and inspection reports related to cleantech projects were censored and softened on inappropriate grounds.