Berlin (dpa)

Hans-Joachim Watske, CEO of Borussia Dortmund, criticized his team strongly after losing 1-2 to Eintracht Frankfurt in the 27th round of the German football championship “Bundesliga”.

“I have always defended the team, but I can no longer do that, especially after our performance against Frankfurt,” Vatske said on the official website of the German newspaper “Ruhr Nachrichten”.

“In a match like this, you have to show a different position, people should see that you want to get off the field by winning and defend your goal with all your might,” Vatske stressed.

“This is what I have been missing,” Fatske added. “It is a matter of determination and persistence, and that is why I was so disappointed.”

The late goal scored by Andre Silva, the Frankfurt striker in the 87th minute of the match, was a big blow to Dortmund’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season, as he is now seven points behind Frankfurt, who is fourth in the ranking of the «Bundesliga» qualifying for the competition. Continental.

For his part, Michael Zork, the sporting director of Dortmund, criticized the poor level presented by the team, and asked the players to show a reaction, expressing his feeling “very disappointed”.

“It was clear that I was expecting more,” Zork said. “We did not live up to our own standards, and we made a lot of mistakes.” It was difficult sometimes ».