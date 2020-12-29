All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) asked residents of Russia about what they expect from the coming 2021 and what they are afraid of.

As the study showed, 21% of those surveyed believe that the new year will bring an improvement in the situation with the coronavirus pandemic. 9% of Russians hope for economic development next year and a way out of the crisis. 7% of respondents expect an increase in wages and lower prices (6%).

15% of Russians are afraid of rising inflation and falling living standards (11%). At the same time, the majority of respondents – 42% are convinced that next year will be better than the outgoing one.

Earlier, the All-Russian Center for the Study of Public Opinion published the results of a study, the purpose of which was to find out who the Russians could call heroes in the outgoing year.

More than half of the respondents – 55% answered that doctors and all medical workers can be called the real heroes this year.